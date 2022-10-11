ENG
Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 63,110 people, 268 planes, 235 helicopters, 2,504 tanks, 1,496 artillery systems, 5,162 armored vehicles. ІНФОГРАФІКА

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 11, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 63,110.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 11/10 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 63,110 (+240) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 2504 (+9) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5162 (+13) units,
  • artillery systems - 1496 (+10) units,
  • MLRS - 353 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 181 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 268 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 235 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1114 (+17),
  • cruise missiles - 295 (+46),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3916 (+8) units,
  • special equipment - 136 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Kramatorsk directions. The data is being clarified," the message says.

