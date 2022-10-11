Russians targeted life support infrastructure objects with S-300 missiles, - Kharkiv RMA

The occupiers hit several districts of the region with rockets, there is destruction. One person was hospitalized with injuries.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

The head of the RMA reported that the Russians attacked the settlements of the Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Bohoduhiv districts of the Kharkiv region last day. In Kupiansk, 3 private houses were damaged, there were fires.

The enemy purposefully fired S-300 missiles at the facilities of life support infrastructure. Due to damage to energy infrastructure facilities, most of Kharkiv and populated areas of the region were cut off. Thanks to the operative actions of energy workers and specialists of the State Emergency Service, the electricity supply was restored during the day.

According to the regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, a 52-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries in the Kharkiv district during the day.

Units of the State Emergency Service continue to clear the territory of the region, during the day they neutralized 404 explosive objects.