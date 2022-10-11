Air defense is operating in Khmelnytsky: Shahed-136 kamikaze drone was shot down (updated)
Explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region.
Serhii Hamaliy, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, air defense is working.
"Be careful! Stay in shelters!" - he appeals to the residents of the region.
"Minus one enemy "Shahed-136" of a terrorist country! Thanks to our air defense!" Hamaliy added later.
