Russian Federation was planning massive shelling of Ukraine even before explosion on Crimean bridge, - Kirby

The Russian occupiers were planning a massive shelling of Ukraine even before the explosion on the Crimean bridge

As Censor.NET informs with reference to CNN, this was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby.

"Probably, this (a massive missile attack on Ukraine. - Ed.) was something they had been planning for a long time. This does not mean that the fire on the Crimean bridge could hasten some of their plans," he said.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, a severe fire broke out on the Crimean Bridge. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, but later it was allegedly restored.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.

