Bodies of 6 people were found under rubble of destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia

In the center of Zaporizhzhia, the bodies of six dead people were found under the rubble of a building that was hit by a rocket on October 10.

Ukrinform was informed about this by Zaporizhzhia RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"As of now, we know of six dead people who were pulled out from under the rubble of the house that was hit by the rocket," the message reads.

