Russians continue to drop "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones into territory of Belarus. Already delivered 10, - Defence Intelligence

As of October 10, 32 of the specified UAVs were delivered to the territory of Belarus, and 8 more are planned to be delivered by October 14.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" (renamed Geran-2 in the Russian army) are arriving in Belarus. As of October 10, 32 of the specified UAVs were delivered to the territory of the country, and 8 more are planned to be delivered by October 14," the message reads.

Also, the occupying army uses material and technical means and ammunition from warehouses in Belarus. In particular, a railway echelon with ammunition - 12 wagons weighing 492 tons - arrived at the Kirovska station in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The echelon was sent from the 43rd missile and ammunition storage arsenal of the Armed Forces of Belarus (Dobrush, Gomel region).

In the near future, it is planned to move 13 echelons with weapons and military equipment (219 platforms), ammunition (28 wagons), and military-technical property from the arsenals and storage bases of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

