Presidents of 11 European countries demand that Russian Federation stop attacks on civilian objects in Ukraine

The Presidents of 11 European countries in a joint statement condemned the massive Russian missile attacks against Ukrainian cities, warning that this is a war crime without a statute of limitations.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

The joint statement was approved by the presidents of Bulgaria, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary.

They condemned Russia's recent massive bombing of Ukrainian cities, which are war crimes under international law.

"We remind you that war crimes and crimes against humanity do not have a statute of limitations and fall under the jurisdiction of courts around the world. On behalf of our countries, we demand that Russia immediately stop attacks on civilian objects," the Presidents said in a joint statement.

The leaders of the states noted that they will continue efforts to bring those responsible for the crime to justice.

They also emphasized the inadmissibility of public threats to use nuclear weapons by representatives of Russia.

"In this context, we reaffirm our commitment to defend our countries and allies," the statement said.

