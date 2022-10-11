Russia keeps 9 ships on combat duty in Black and Azov seas

3 enemy Kalibr cruise missile carriers are on combat duty in the Black Sea. In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 6 enemy ships and boats on combat duty.

This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the AFU, Censor.NET informs.

As of October 11, 2022:

in the Black Sea, there are 3 enemy carriers of the Kalibr cruise missiles on combat duty, the total salvo is 20 missiles;

in the Azov Sea, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 6 enemy ships and boats on combat duty;

in the Mediterranean Sea - 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers;

See more: Marines of past day destroyed more than 50 invaders, 3 tanks and 3 units of motor vehicles, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by: