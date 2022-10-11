ENG
Russia keeps 9 ships on combat duty in Black and Azov seas

3 enemy Kalibr cruise missile carriers are on combat duty in the Black Sea. In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 6 enemy ships and boats on combat duty.

This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the AFU, Censor.NET informs.

As of October 11, 2022:

  • in the Black Sea, there are 3 enemy carriers of the Kalibr cruise missiles on combat duty, the total salvo is 20 missiles;
  • in the Azov Sea, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 6 enemy ships and boats on combat duty;
  • in the Mediterranean Sea - 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers;

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

  • to the Black Sea – 11 ships, none of them continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;
  • to the Azov Sea - 27 vessels, of which 4 vessels moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

