"Arrival" of enemy missile was recorded in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region

After the explosions, a column of smoke over the city.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Pavlohrad Executive Committee, Censor.NET informs.

"Pavlohrad, let's not panic! Wait for official information," the message reads.

