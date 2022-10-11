ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11135 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
645 1

56,780 war crimes have been committed since beginning of full-scale invasion, - Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS

злочини,воєнні,ексгумація,вабля

39,347 war crimes and 17,433 crimes against the national security of Ukraine were documented.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"As of October 11, 39,347 war crimes and 17,433 crimes against the national security of Ukraine have been documented," the report says.

56,780 war crimes have been committed since beginning of full-scale invasion, - Prosecutor General’s Office 01

Watch more: Occupiers are taking Ukrainian to be shot in Kupiansk. VIDEO

Author: 

war crimes (798) PG Office (692)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 