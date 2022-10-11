56,780 war crimes have been committed since beginning of full-scale invasion, - Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS
39,347 war crimes and 17,433 crimes against the national security of Ukraine were documented.
This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.
"As of October 11, 39,347 war crimes and 17,433 crimes against the national security of Ukraine have been documented," the report says.
