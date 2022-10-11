During occupation of Izium district, Russian military tortured man and left his body in forest, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Under the procedural leadership of the Izium district Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Telegram of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, on October 10, law enforcement officers discovered the tortured body of a man in a forest plantation in Synycheno, Izium district. His head was completely wrapped in a cloth, and his hands were tied with a cord.

According to preliminary investigation data, the man was killed and tortured by Russian soldiers during the occupation of the settlement. After that, they left the body of the murdered man on a plantation.

Currently, the body has been sent for forensic examination. Prosecutors and police investigators inspected the scene.



