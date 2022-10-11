Occupiers set up torture chamber in central district police department of Mariupol, - Andriushchenko

The Russian invaders set up a torture chamber in the Mariupol Central District Police Department.

Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The filtering procedures from the occupiers have not ended. The queues are not decreasing, but the inhumanity is increasing. The main filtering point is the building of the Central District Police Department. Besides, this is where the employees of the FSS of Russia and the Investigative Committee were stationed.

In addition, we have information confirmed by sources that it was in the building of the Central District Police Department that the FSS set up a torture chamber. "Suspects" are detained here and confessions of cooperation with Ukraine are extracted by torture," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, in contrast to the previous practice, people are not taken to Olenivska prison until all the necessary certificates are obtained. After the so-called trial, they are transferred to Donetsk jail or people simply disappear.

"The genocide of Ukrainians in Mariupol is not over," Andriushchenko stressed.

