There are explosions at Melitopol airfield, occupiers have deployed military base there - Mayor Fedorov
Explosions are heard at the airfield in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.
This was reported by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"Explosions at the Melitopol airfield, where the occupiers have once again deployed a military base. The occupiers are confused and immediately write about some "training" there.
However, the residents have already learned to distinguish the dull sounds of their pitiful "training" against the loud explosions of the liquidation of their military bases.
We are collecting detailed information," the message reads.
