ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10941 visitors online
News War
8 735 18

Air defense shot down 18 Russian missiles in morning - Air Force

ппо

Air defense forces shot down 18 Russian missiles.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

Thus, the air defense forces shot down 18 cruise missiles, 8 kamikaze drones in the south (Odesa and Mykolaiv regions), and 3 UAVs.

Watch more: Three 2S5 "Hyacinth-S" self-propelled guns in excellent condition were won by Ukrainian fighters. VIDEO

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1459) Air forces (1409) Ihnat (354)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 