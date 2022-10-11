Air defense shot down 18 Russian missiles in morning - Air Force
Air defense forces shot down 18 Russian missiles.
This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.
Thus, the air defense forces shot down 18 cruise missiles, 8 kamikaze drones in the south (Odesa and Mykolaiv regions), and 3 UAVs.
