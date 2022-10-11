SSU exposed associate of Kyva in adjustment of missile strikes on Dnipro: he "hunted" for locations of Ukrainian air defense. PHOTOS

The detainee turned out to be a representative of the closest circle of former People’s Deputy Ilya Kyva, who is currently hiding abroad from justice for crimes against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Telegram of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As noted in the department, the enemy agent remained in the Dnipro after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation to carry out subversive activities in favor of the occupiers.

First of all, the attacker tried to identify and transfer the geolocation of Ukrainian air defense units to the aggressor.

According to SSU counterintelligence, the traitor is a local businessman in the IT field, who met Kyva in 2014. Later, at the suggestion of a traitorous people's deputy, the entrepreneur headed one of the city's public associations, which is under the control of the leadership of the banned OPFL party.

He collected information on the locations and movements of the Armed Forces units, as well as gave the invaders the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities.

In his "reports", he published photo and video materials obtained during covert surveillance of objects. To each of them he added text messages with a detailed description of the surrounding area and clarifying characteristics.

The aggressor used the information obtained to carry out missile strikes on the city and plan sabotage.

So far, SSU investigators have notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

See more: Russian agent who secretly photographed defenders of Odesa was detained - SSU. PHOTOS





