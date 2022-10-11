"Wagnerians" went on attack, but we repulsed it", - Ukrainian soldier Voronko about battles near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers successfully deter enemy attacks near Bakhmut in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Voronko, whose unit is holding back the onslaught of enemies, told about this in a short interview with Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov. Among the invaders who go on the attack are members of the "Wagner" PMC.

"The Wagnerites" couldn't get closer than a hundred meters to us," says Voronko.

