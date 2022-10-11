As of 1:30 p.m., 20 of 28 enemy missiles and 13 "Shahed-136" UAVs were shot down - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

As of 1:30 p.m. on October 11, 2022, the Russian occupiers launched two massive missile strikes on cities and critical infrastructure facilities in different regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"The enemy used high-precision weapons - Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic aviation aircraft, Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles, Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze UAVs," the message says.

In total, the enemy launched 28 KR launches:

- 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- 12 Kalibr cruise missiles.

In total, 33 aerial targets were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"20 cruise missiles and 13 Shahed-136 UAVs were destroyed by units of anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation and mobile fire groups of the Southern Air Command, Center Air Command, East Air Command, West Air Command of the Air Forces of Ukraine in the Air Force Command.

