Germany and USA will provide modern air defense systems for Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that Germany and the USA will provide modern air defense systems for Ukraine

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Espreso.

"We added two announcements from our allies, in particular from our allies - Germany and the United States, which agreed to provide more modern air defense systems for Ukraine. Germany announced this yesterday, the United States also emphasized this. We know that they announced their readiness to provide powerful system," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that he understands Ukraine's need for more long-range missiles.

"We understand that these systems are already achieving greater results on the battlefield in Ukraine. Many missiles have already been neutralized, just by the air defense systems that Ukraine has received. Yes, there will always be a need for more. Just this week, tomorrow, after meeting with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov, we will talk about what Ukraine needs now, what ammunition it needs," Stoltenberg added.

Read more: Over past day, Sumy region has suffered 38 attacks by Russian troops, - Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine