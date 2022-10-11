NATO will soon conduct planned exercises of nuclear deterrence forces, - Stoltenberg

In the near future, NATO will conduct planned exercises of the nuclear deterrent forces. They should help prevent a potential escalation from Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to his video briefing by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"These are long-planned exercises that we conduct annually and have entered into the exercise schedule long before the attack on Ukraine. The Steadfast Noon exercise is aimed at ensuring the effectiveness and safety of our nuclear deterrent forces. Our position is open. It would be strange if we canceled these planned exercises now training because of the war in Ukraine, it would send the wrong signal," said the NATO Secretary General.

He also noted that predictable behavior of NATO countries is a way to prevent escalation. The Alliance intends to maintain peace and prevent attacks on its borders.

"If there were a basis for any misunderstandings in Moscow about our readiness to defend ourselves, it would be a risk for escalation," Stoltenberg stressed.

According to the Financial Times, the week-long Steadfast Noon exercise will involve 14 NATO members and aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons, as well as additional assets such as reconnaissance and refueling aircraft.