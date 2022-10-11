Mass shelling of Ukraine shows Putin’s weakness, his army will lose - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convinced that the massive shelling of Ukrainian cities shows the weakness of Putin and his army, as they are unable to hold back the offensive of the Armed Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"What we saw yesterday is a sign of weakness. The reality is that they are not able to make progress on the battlefield. Russia is actually losing the battle because they do not have the ability to stop the advance of the Ukrainian army," the Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized.

Stoltenberg noted that the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities "shows the lack of an alternative for Putin", because "they (the Russian army. - Ed.) lost the moment (in the war against Ukraine. - Ed.), and therefore conduct missile attacks the way we saw yesterday and today."

The Secretary General did not talk about who is behind the attack on the Kerch Bridge. In this regard, he said: "Crimea is illegally annexed by Russia and belongs to Ukraine. Allies will never recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea. Russia started this war, President Putin started this war."

See more: Places of mass graves were discovered in de-occupied Sviatohirsk and Lyman. Youngest victim is only one year old, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS