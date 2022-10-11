Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Lavrov: "Putin’s regime has lost its chance for negotiations"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted and commented on the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Lavrov about the possibility of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated on Facebook by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Lavrov's interview on "Russia 1" demonstrates the helplessness of Russian diplomacy. Having become unmanageable abroad, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry had nothing left but to work out the role of a propagandist for the domestic consumer. From everything said in the interview, only the next attacks on the address of the President of Ukraine. No matter how hard the Russian leadership tries, it cannot break the will of the Ukrainian leader. It is furious with its weakness, which is why it spreads nonsense about "instructions" from Washington and London.

Putin's regime has lost its chance for negotiations. They do not negotiate with terrorists. This is a common world practice. As Volodymyr Zelensky already noted, Ukraine will conduct negotiations with Russia for another Russian president, and also, obviously, another foreign minister. And Lavrov has many more interviews ahead of him - in The Hague, Buchi, Mariupol or in another city that will be determined as the venue for the Russian war criminals' tribunal," Nikolenko said.

It will be recalled that earlier the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, said that President Volodymyr Zelensky may change his mind and start negotiations with Russia.

