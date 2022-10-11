ENG
Wreckage of Iranian drones shot down by air defense forces was washed ashore in Odesa. PHOTO

The sea washed ashore fragments of Iranian "mopeds" released by the Russians.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by journalist Andriy Tsaplienko.

"This is what the wreckage of Iranian "mopeds" that the sea washed ashore look like. Air defense in Odesa, you are the best," the message reads.

Wreckage of Iranian drones shot down by air defense forces was washed ashore in Odesa 01

See more: Explosions are heard in Odesa, air defense is working. PHOTOS


Wreckage of Iranian drones shot down by air defense forces was washed ashore in Odesa 02

