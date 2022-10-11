Number of people killed during rocket attacks on October 10 has increased to 20, - State Emergency Service

The number of people killed during rocket attacks on October 10 has increased to 20 people, another 108 people were injured.

This was reported by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhiy, informs Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"During the rocket attacks on October 10, 20 people are already known to have died, 108 were injured. A total of 205 objects were damaged - 45 buildings, 30 multi-story buildings and other objects of various fields, including critical infrastructure," he said.

As a result of the strikes, electricity supply was damaged in 15 regions. There are still power outages in 180 settlements.

Khorunzhy also noted that an additional unit of the State Emergency Service of 50 people was sent to Zaporizhzhia to eliminate the consequences of shelling.

