Ukraine called on Caspian countries to respond to Russia’s missile launches and force it to comply with Convention on Status of Caspian Sea

Ukraine calls on the countries of the Caspian region to force Russia to comply with the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, as well as to prevent further militarization of this region and its involvement in an armed conflict.

This was stated by the permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna, Yevhen Tsymbaliuk, during a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Tuesday in the Austrian capital, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Three cruise missiles, as reported by the official Kishinev, were launched over Ukraine from Russian ships in the Black Sea, violated the airspace of Moldova. This clearly demonstrates the scale of Russia's threat to the region and the Kremlin's further intentions. And not only in the Black Sea region," he said.

The Ukrainian ambassador pointed out that Russia's launch of missiles against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine from the Caspian region "grossly violates international obligations regarding the use of the Caspian Sea exclusively for peaceful purposes."

Read more: Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Lavrov: "Putin’s regime has lost its chance for negotiations"

According to him, Russia does not care about international law, but other countries should not care.

"Therefore, we once again call on the countries of the Caspian region to make every effort to force Russia to fulfill its international legal obligations, in particular the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, and also to prevent the further militarization of this region and its participation in any armed conflict," the head of Ukraine's mission to the OSCE emphasized.

As reported, for Ukrainian missile attacks, including On October 10-11, the Russian military uses, in particular, Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers, which take off from the Astrakhan region and strike from the Caspian region of Russia with Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles.