AFU hit control post, nine areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, five air defense systems and four ammunition depots, - General Staff

Air defense units of Ukraine destroyed 21 cruise missiles and 11 drones in various directions. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of settlements Mykolaivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk and Pervomaiske.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 p.m. on 11/10/2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

"The two hundred and thirtieth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion continues.

Without achieving success, the enemy continues to launch missile strikes and use attack UAVs to damage critical infrastructure and residential areas of our country's cities.

During the current day, the occupiers again launched a massive missile attack, used almost thirty cruise missiles on our country, carried out seven airstrikes and carried out about twenty-five attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Thirty-two air targets were destroyed by units of air defense of Ukraine in different directions. These are 21 cruise missiles and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read more: Number of people killed during rocket attacks on October 10 has increased to 20, - State Emergency Service

As a result of the massive missile attack, the infrastructure of more than ten settlements in the Lviv, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions were damaged. At night, the enemy deployed eight Iranian attack UAVs, trying to damage critical infrastructure facilities in the Mykolaiv region. All these "drones" were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of populated areas:

in the Siversk direction - Tymonovychi and Yanzhulivka of Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction – Sotnytsky Kozachok, Odnorobivka, Udy, Veterinarne and Kozacha Lopan;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Raihorodok, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nove, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka, Torske and Spirne;

in the direction of Bakhmut - Vesele, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Opytne, Mayorsk and New York;

in the Avdiivka direction - Berdychi, Avdiivka, Kamianka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka;

on the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - Uspenivka, Neskuchne, Poltavka, Vuhledar, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Charivne and Bilohiria.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our units to deter the counterattack along the entire contact line. Areas of more than twenty settlements were affected by fire. Among them are Davydiv Brid, Nova Kamianka, Blahodativka, Shyroke, Shevchenkove, Liubomirivka, Ternovi Pody, Pravdyne, Myrne and Oleksandrivka.

Mobilization and transfer of reserves by the enemy do not provide an opportunity to overcome the resistance of the defenders of our country. Meanwhile, riots among the mobilized continue in Russia. Thus, according to available information, at one of the training grounds of the Eastern Military District, due to the low level of provision, non-compliance with sanitary standards, inadequate food and lack of normal living conditions, more than a hundred mobilized refuse to comply with any command orders and leave the barracks.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Mykolaivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk and Pervomaiske settlements.

It has been confirmed that the area where the enemy's manpower and military equipment are concentrated in the Kherson region has been destroyed. According to available information, up to a hundred occupiers and about thirty pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces damaged the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, up to ten units of military equipment and about sixty servicemen of the Russian occupation forces in the previous days.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made two strikes on the areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Missile troops and artillery hit one control post, nine areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, five air defense systems and four ammunition depots.

Together we are invincible! We believe in the Armed Forces! Glory to Ukraine!", the message reads.