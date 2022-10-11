We do not note any changes in number or nature of actions, means and forces of Republic of Belarus on border with Ukraine, - SBS

The situation on the border with Belarus is under control, according to the SBS, there are no changes in the nature of the actions of the Belarusian forces near the border.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andrii Demchenko on the air of the national telethon of unified news.

"We do not note any changes in the number or nature of the actions of those means and forces that are in the direction of the border with Ukraine. This means the units of the armed forces of Belarus. As before, they are strengthening the border. In turn, all the defense forces of Ukraine are strengthening this direction , in order to give maximum resistance to the enemy if they try to enter in this direction," said Demchenko.

He noted that the situation on the territory of Belarus is being monitored, and if there are any changes directed against Ukraine, the defense forces will know about it in time and will react accordingly.

Read more: Ukraine called on Caspian countries to respond to Russia’s missile launches and force it to comply with Convention on Status of Caspian Sea