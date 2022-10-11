Musk spoke to Putin before publication of "peace plan" for Ukraine - media

Political analyst and founder of the Eurasia Group consulting company Ian Bremmer said that Ilon Musk told him about his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin before posting a "peace plan" for Ukraine on Twitter.

This is stated by Vice.

In his e-mail dispatch on Tuesday, Bremmer wrote that according to Musk, in a telephone conversation, Putin expressed his "willingness to negotiate," but only on the condition that Ukraine recognizes the annexation of Crimea and its four regions, and agrees to permanent neutrality.

The Russian president also allegedly told Musk that the Russian Federation would implement these goals "no matter what," including the possible use of nuclear weapons if Ukraine invaded Crimea. Musk told Bremmer that "everything must be done to avoid that result."

In addition, in a conversation with the head of the Eurasia Group, the Tesla founder allegedly said that he had denied Ukraine the activation of Starlink satellite Internet on the territory of the occupied peninsula.

Recall that last week Elon Musk published proposals for a "peaceful settlement" of Russia's war against Ukraine, which contain virtually the same points that he mentioned in his conversation with Bremmer - from the recognition of Crimea as Russian to the permanent neutrality of Kyiv.

Later Musk also spoke about the danger of a nuclear war and that Russia would allegedly win the war with Ukraine because it has more population and resources.

The American businessman's tweets caused a wave of indignation from Ukrainian and other social network users. At the same time, Russian media and officials actively picked up on them; for instance, Putin's speaker Dmitry Peskov called them "noteworthy suggestions".