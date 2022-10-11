The Czech Republic will give Ukraine its military equipment. Instead, it will receive new ones from Germany

The German company Rheinmetall concluded an agreement within the framework of a "circular exchange" with the Czech Republic for the supply of Leopard tanks and Buffel armored repair and evacuation vehicles. Instead, Czech equipment will go to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of company.

"As part of the German government's Ringtausch equipment exchange program, Rheinmetall will soon deliver main battle tanks and other military equipment to the Czech Republic. This has now been negotiated in Prague between representatives of both countries and Rheinmetall," the report said.

As part of the exchange in support of Ukraine, the Czech Republic is receiving combat and evacuation tanks from Germany. The Rheinmetall armament group is supplying NATO partners with Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and the Büffel ARV armored recovery vehicle, the group announced. According to Rheinmetall, the Czech Republic is transferring military equipment to Ukraine as part of an exchange.

The agreement was signed in Prague on October 11. The ceremony was attended by the commander of the Czech Army, the German Defense Ministry's weapons director, and a representative of Rheinmetall. The agreement includes not only deliveries of equipment, but also ammunition, spare parts and repair equipment. The Czech Republic will receive its first pieces of equipment in December 2022, and the entire contract is expected to be closed by the end of 2023.

