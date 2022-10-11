Russians again shelled Zaporizhzhia region with MLRS and artillery. 7 people killed - PO

Russian occupation troops once again struck settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. There are dead and wounded.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Оffice of President.

"The Zaporizhzhia region is under attack again. Russian terrorists, who called themselves the army, shelled the region with MLRS and artillery. The airstrikes hit the city of Orihiv and the village of Stepnohirsk," the message says.

It is noted that 7 people died and as many were injured as a result of brutal shelling. The relevant services are already working on eliminating the consequences of shelling.