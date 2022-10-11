US wants to speed up deliveries of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, - White House

U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Tuesday that Washington is working to accelerate the delivery of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

This is stated by CNN, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

According to Kirby, the U.S. has already begun the process of delivering the first two NASAMS systems and it will be completed "in the near future". The White House spokesman declined to give a specific date for the arrival of the air defense systems, but said that the U.S. is "definitely interested in speeding up" the receipt of the system.

Recall that the U.S. announced the transfer of two NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine in early July as part of a military aid package. In September, the Pentagon announced that the first two systems would be transferred to Ukraine within the next two months.

A total of eight NASAMS systems have been pledged by the United States to Ukraine, six of them in a three-billion-dollar, long-term assistance package.

Jointly developed and manufactured by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, NASAMS consists of Sentinel radar, an advanced medium-range air-to-air missile and the KDA fire distribution center.

NASAMS provides air defense defenders with an adaptable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage and destroy enemy aircraft, drones and cruise missiles.