In two days, Ukrainian anti-aircraft troops shot down 9 out of 11 "Shahed - 136", - Zaluzhny

Valery Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanked his Polish counterparts for the training of Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners, who destroyed 9 Shahed - 136 UAVs in two days.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zaluzhny in Facebook.

"In two days, the calculations of the anti-aircraft missile division shot down 9 out of 11 Shahed-136 UAVs. This is the result of quality training of our anti-aircraft gunners conducted by their Polish counterparts," reads the report.

The AFU Commander in Chief stressed that it was Poland that provided the systems from which the Ukrainians used Soviet missiles to shoot down Iranian drones launched by the Russians.

"These are the realities of today's war. Thank you to our Polish brothers!" he added.