There are no guarantees that we will record Russia’s preparations for nuclear attack, - Fleming, head of Britain’s Intelligence Service

Sir Jeremy Fleming, head of the UK Government Communications Center (GCHQ), believes that there are no guarantees that the West will be able to detect Russia’s preparations to use nuclear weapons.

Fleming said this on Tuesday during a discussion at the Royal Joint Defense Research Institute (RUSI).

"Russia is the only country that talks about using nuclear weapons, and I have to say that this is extremely dangerous. I would like to think that together with our allies we would have a good chance of detecting it, but of course there are never any". guarantees in this area," he said.

According to the GCHQ director, the West will still be able to see Russia's nuclear preparations in advance, and "we should all be concerned about the rhetoric" of Vladimir Putin regarding the use of nuclear weapons.

Fleming also noted the Russian Federation's activity in cyberspace, but, he said, "we haven't yet seen the cinematic version of it - cyber Armageddon, the big red button that turns everything off all at once - it's not really happening that way, of course.

The UK Government Communications Centre is the intelligence agency responsible for conducting electronic reconnaissance and ensuring the protection of government and military information.