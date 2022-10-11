Russia attacked about third of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in two days - Halushchenko

About 30 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been hit by Russian missiles since Monday, Oct. 10, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Tuesday.

Herman Galushchenko told about this in an interview with CNN, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

According to the Minister, "for the first time since the beginning of the war, 'Russia' has dramatically targeted the energy infrastructure.

Halushchenko said one of the reasons is that exporting Ukrainian electricity to Europe "helps European countries save on Russian gas and coal".

He added that Ukraine is trying to "quickly resume supplies from other sources".

Asked whether Ukraine would receive additional energy from Europe, Halushchenko said it was "one of the options under consideration".

The Minister noted that Ukraine's energy system is "still stable," but called on partners to provide "air protection systems that could really help us protect our infrastructure."

"We are sending this message to our partners: we need to protect the skies. The Russians don't play any games with international law. They don't care about any international agreements or conventions," Halushchenko noted.

On October 10-11, Russia launched massive missile strikes on critical infrastructure, namely energy, in the capital and various regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities urged people across the country to "limit" their use of energy. The Russian Defense Ministry admitted that the targets of the attacks were civilian energy facilities.