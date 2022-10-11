ENG
Lavrov’s proposal to negotiate Ukraine with West is not constructive - US State Department

The U.S. does not consider Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s statement on negotiations on the war in Ukraine with the West to be constructive and reasonable.

This was stated by the representative of the US State Department, Ned Price, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We do not see this as a constructive and reasonable offer to engage in dialogue," the State Department spokesman said.

It should be noted that earlier Lavrov said that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the war in Ukraine.

Price added that the statement was made after a massive rocket attack on Ukraine. He also stressed that the United States adhered to the principle of no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine's participation.

Price added that the first step to the negotiations should be a cease-fire by Russia.

