AFU secured success in liberating five settlements in Kherson region, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine secured success in liberating five settlements in the Kherson region. The occupiers are concentrating their efforts on holding the captured territories and restraining the Ukrainian offensive.

"Our units secured success in liberating Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Trifonivka, and Chervone in the Beryslav district. Stabilization measures for reanimation of social and critical infrastructure are ongoing there," the Operational Command said.

The OC "South" also noted that in the morning, under the cover of a massive missile strike across Ukraine, the enemy tried to counterattack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Ishchenka area near the forest belts with forces up to a platoon with the support of a tank.

As a result of this sortie, the Russian invaders suffered losses and were forced to retreat.

The Operational Command noted that the occupiers are concentrating their efforts on holding the captured territories and restraining the Ukrainian offensive.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation carried out 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and equipment of the invaders in the Beryslav and Mykolaiv districts.

At the same time, our missile and artillery units completed 300 fire missions, as a result of which the following were destroyed:

23 occupants;

cargo and armored vehicle;

attack UAV of the "Shahed-136" type;

ammunition depot near Dudchan;

control point and communication hub in the Sukhanovo area.

In addition, 2 enemy self-propelled artillery installations "Gvozdika" and an APC were significantly damaged.