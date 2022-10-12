I do not think that Putin will use nuclear weapons. Pentagon has plan for such scenario, - Biden

US President Joe Biden said that he does not believe in the use of nuclear weapons by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but noted that the Pentagon has developed a plan in case of such a scenario.

He said this in an interview with the CNN channel.

According to him, when the leader of one of the world's largest nuclear powers talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons, it is irresponsible. He noted that he does not think that Putin will decide on such a step.

Biden said that even threats of nuclear weapons from Putin's mouth have a destabilizing effect.

"All I wanted to say is that this could lead to a simply terrible result. And not because anybody intends to turn it into a world war or anything, but just once you use nuclear weapons, the mistakes that can be made, the miscalculations, who knows what's going to happen," he said.

The US president declined to say what the US response would be if Putin decides to use nuclear weapons but said the Pentagon has developed options for action in the event of such a scenario.

"It was discussed, but I won't go into details. It would be irresponsible of me to talk about what we will or won't do," Biden summed up.

