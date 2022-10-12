Belarus sent first batch of T-72 to Belgorod region - General Staff

Belarus removed from storage and sent the first batch of 20 T-72 tanks to the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on trying to stop the counter-offensive actions of the Defense Forces in separate directions and attempts of offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carries out remote mining of the territory in certain areas, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war. Thus, during the past day, the occupiers launched one ballistic and twenty-eight cruise missiles, twenty of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense units.

The enemy carried out thirteen airstrikes and launched more than forty attacks from rocket salvo systems. Objects and a civilian population of more than forty settlements were affected by these criminal actions. Among them are Lviv, Popivka, Chuhunivka, Ladyzhyn, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad and Nikopol. Also, the enemy used fourteen Iranian kamikaze drones to attack critical infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, twelve of these UAVs were destroyed.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Lukashenko declares the readiness of the Republic of Belarus to assist the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine. The defense-industrial complex of Belarus is already involved in the repair of Russian equipment damaged during hostilities. In addition, the first batch of twenty T-72 tanks was removed from storage and sent to the Belgorod region.

In other directions, the enemy fired mortars, tanks, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of populated areas:

in the Siversk direction - Senkivka of the Chernihiv region and Seredyna-Buda, Novovasylivka, and Sorokyne of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - Strilecha, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Vovchanski Khutory, Staritsa, Dvorichna and Dvorichne;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Pershotravneve, Kovalivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka and Siversk;

in the Bakhmut direction - Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Odradivka, Opytne, Mayorsk, Spirne and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka;

on the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Mali Shcherbaky, Orihiv, and Chervone.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our units to deter the counterattack along the entire contact line. Areas of more than twenty settlements were affected by the fire. In particular, Velyke Artakove, Davydiv Brid, Blahodativka, Sukhy Stavok, Shyroke, Ternovi Pody, Soldatske, Pravdyne and Myrne.

According to available information, the occupiers in the Kherson region continue to raid agricultural enterprises, conduct an inventory of assets there and re-register them under Russian legislation.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Mykolaivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, and Krasnohorivka.

As a result of the successful actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and due to a large number of wounded, there is a shortage of medical workers in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region. To replenish the staff of hospitals, the self-proclaimed leadership of the region sent a request for the secondment of medical personnel from the central and eastern regions of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian aviation carried out fifteen strikes during the day. Thirteen areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as two enemy air defense systems, have been damaged.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery have hit twelve control points, seventeen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, four ammunition warehouses, as well as more than twenty other important enemy facilities.