Crimean bridge was blown up by Budanov and Defence Intelligence, - FSS of Russian Federation. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The FSS of Russia and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that the main intelligence agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, its head Kyrylo Budanov, employees, and agents were allegedly the organizers of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. 5 citizens of Russia, 3 citizens of Ukraine and Armenia, who are suspected of preparing to blow up the bridge, were detained.

The statement of the FSS is published by Russian pro-government media, Censor.NET informs.

The explosive device was apparently camouflaged in rolls with polyethylene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of more than 22 tons and was sent from the port of Odesa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse in early August.

According to the Russian special services, citizens of Ukraine, Georgia, and a citizen of Armenia were allegedly involved in the organization of the shipment of cargo from Bulgaria to the port of Poti in Georgia, and then to Armenia.

"From September 29 to October 3 in Yerevan at the Transalliance terminal, the cargo was cleared through customs according to the EAEU rules, the documents were exchanged, after which the sender was LLC "GU AR JI GROUP" (Armenia, the city of Alaverdi), and the recipient was LLC " "Leader" (Moscow)," the FSS said in a statement.

On October 7, allegedly with the assistance of a citizen of Ukraine and 5 more citizens of Russia, the documents for the cargo were changed again, the sender was indicated as "PEK-34" LLC (Ulyanovsk), and the recipient was a non-existent company in Crimea, the FSB said in a statement.

"On the same day, the pallets were loaded into the truck of the Russian citizen Mahir Yusubov (1971), which left for Symferopol, and on October 8 at 06:03 a detonation was carried out while passing through the Crimean bridge," the FSS said.

Control over the movement of the cargo along the entire route and contact with the suspects was allegedly carried out by an employee of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who represented himself as Ivan Ivanovych, the FSS said.

He apparently used both a virtual anonymous number purchased on the Internet and one registered to a specific citizen of Ukraine for coordination.

"The investigation is ongoing, all organizers and accomplices, including foreigners, will be prosecuted in accordance with Russian law," the FSS said.