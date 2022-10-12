EU has attracted 2 billion euros for macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

On October 11, the European Commission placed bonds, the proceeds of which amount to 2 billion euros will be used to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by the commission's press service, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The commission placed a €5 billion 7-year bond maturing on December 4, 2029, and a new €6 billion 20-year bonds maturing on November 4, 2042.

"EU financing is a concrete expression of solidarity with Ukraine and the member states that are recovering after the pandemic. Today, we have successfully and in difficult market conditions attracted another 11 billion euros.

Of these, 2 billion euros will be quickly released to help Ukraine in this aggressive war on European soil," commented the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn.

