Defence Intelligence on accusations against Budanov: FSS and IC of Russian Federation are fake structures, we will not comment

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine refused to comment on the statements of the FSS and the Investigative Committee of Russia about the involvement of the GUR and its head Kyryl Budanov in the bombing of the Crimean bridge.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said this in a comment to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"The entire activity of the FSS and the Investigative Committee is nonsense. These are fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements. It is surprising that no business cards have been found in the area of the Crimean Bridge," said Yusov.

Earlier in Russia, it was announced that they allegedly identified the "organizer of the terrorist attack" on the Crimean Bridge - they named the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and employees of the service.

Watch more: Crimean bridge was blown up by Budanov and Defence Intelligence, - FSS of Russian Federation. VIDEO&PHOTOS