Russia keeps 13 ships on combat duty in Black and Azov Seas - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine

This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As of 12.10.2022:

in the Black Sea, up to 7 enemy ships and boats are on combat duty, 2 of which are armed with Kalibr operational-tactical missiles, a total salvo of 16 missiles;

in the Azov Sea, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 6 enemy ships and boats on combat duty;

in the Mediterranean Sea - 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Black Sea – 15 vessels, of which 3 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Sea of Azov - 29 ships, of which 14 ships moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

