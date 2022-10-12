EU did not believe US warning about invasion of Russian Federation into Ukraine, - Borrell

The head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, recognized the flaws in the bloc’s security policy, saying that Brussels did not believe the warnings of the United States that Russia would attack Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"The war in Ukraine continues. We did not predict how effectively Ukraine would resist. And we did not believe that there would be a war. I must admit that when the Americans told us: "They (Russians. - Ed.) will attack," we were very they believed it reluctantly," he said.

Borrell recalled that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called him and said, "It's going to happen this weekend."

"And in two days they started bombing Kyiv. But we did not believe that this would happen, and we did not foresee that Ukraine was ready to resist as fiercely and as successfully as it is doing.

Of course, thanks to our military support, it would not have been possible without it, but the Ukrainians also made an effort," he said.

Borrell also admitted that the EU also did not foresee that Putin could resort to mass mobilization and open nuclear threats.

"I think all of you have read and re-read Putin's last speech when he announced the annexation. Every European citizen should read this speech - and you, in particular. You have to explain to the world what its attitude towards the West means and what are the real reasons for the war," said the head of EU diplomacy.

