Supply of air defense for Ukraine will be priority, - Stoltenberg

At the meeting of defense ministers of NATO countries and the Ramstein coalition, the main topic will be the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

"We will discuss how to dramatically increase support for Ukraine. The top priority will be (supply. - Ed.) more air defense systems for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

Currently, Russia's escalation is at its highest level since February 24, the Secretary-General noted. The Russian Federation declared illegal annexation, mobilization, launched chaotic massive missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, and makes nuclear threats.

"We will meet with the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. The message from NATO allies will be as follows: we stand with Ukraine and support it, we are ready for a long-term path and will support it as long as it is needed," concluded the Secretary General of the Alliance.

