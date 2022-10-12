As result of Russian attack on Nikopol, 6-year-old girl was left without legs, her mother was seriously injured

The Russians continue to terrorize peaceful Nikopol and the entire Nikopol district. A 6-year-old girl was left without legs. Her mother and another resident of Nikopol were seriously injured.

This was reported on Facebook by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Censor.NET informs.

"Throughout the night, the Russian occupying forces fired from "Hrad" and heavy artillery. More than 100 shells were fired only at Nikopol.

A 6-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother were seriously injured. The girl was left without legs. The family is educated. Rescuers pulled a 42-year-old resident of Nikopol from under the rubble. She is also in serious condition in the hospital," the report said.

The State Emergency Service adds that more than 30 high-rise buildings and private houses, 2 kindergartens, a school, 2 businesses, 3 shops, a cafe, the office of a charity fund, gas pipelines, and the electricity network were mutilated in the city.