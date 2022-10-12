Since September 30, more than 70 people have died in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian shelling, - RMA

The Russian occupiers are shelling Zaporizhzhia with rockets.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.

"Tonight there were no casualties as a result of rocket attacks. Looking back on the past days, it is a great day. Rescuers quickly dismantle the debris, which allows saving people's lives.

Since September 30, more than 70 people have died in Zaporizhzhia, high-rise buildings, private houses, and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed or damaged. Terrorists are purposefully striking with precision-guided missiles, which caused a large number of civilian casualties," the report said.

At the same time, Starukh added, 7 people died in Orihiv and 2 people in Stepnohirsk yesterday from enemy strikes. Among the dead were power grid workers who heroically performed their work and restored the infrastructure.

