Fighters of 128th SMIB liberated village of Chervone in Kherson region and showed destroyed Russian equipment. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders liberated another village in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs. this is reported on the page of the 128th separate mountain-assault Transcarpathian brigade.

Fighters of 128th SMIB liberated village of Chervone in Kherson region and showed destroyed Russian equipment 01

"Red! The village in the Kherson region was liberated with fighting by the attack aircraft of the 128th separate mountain-assault "Transcarpathian" brigade. More to come!" - the message says.


Fighters of 128th SMIB liberated village of Chervone in Kherson region and showed destroyed Russian equipment 02

Watch more: Family was rescued from rubble in suburbs of Zaporizhzhia, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO


Fighters of 128th SMIB liberated village of Chervone in Kherson region and showed destroyed Russian equipment 03
Fighters of 128th SMIB liberated village of Chervone in Kherson region and showed destroyed Russian equipment 04


Fighters of 128th SMIB liberated village of Chervone in Kherson region and showed destroyed Russian equipment 05

release (150) elimination (4909) arms (857) 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade (33) Khersonska region (2027)
