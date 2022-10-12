Fighters of 128th SMIB liberated village of Chervone in Kherson region and showed destroyed Russian equipment. PHOTOS
Ukrainian defenders liberated another village in the Kherson region.
As Censor.NET informs. this is reported on the page of the 128th separate mountain-assault Transcarpathian brigade.
"Red! The village in the Kherson region was liberated with fighting by the attack aircraft of the 128th separate mountain-assault "Transcarpathian" brigade. More to come!" - the message says.
