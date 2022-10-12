Armed Forces of Ukraine keep under fire control two pontoon crossings of occupiers through Inhulets, - Khlan

In Kherson region, Russian invaders have not set up two pontoon crossings across the Inhulets River for the first time, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine keep them under constant fire control.

This was reported by Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The two alternative crossings that were provided by the Russians are crossings in the Dariivka area, in the area of ​​the Inhulets River. This river divides the right bank of the Kherson Region into two parts: one is precisely this northern direction, Beryslav, where counteroffensive actions are currently taking place, the second part of the right bank is Kherson itself and the Mykolaiv direction," he explained.

According to Khlan, these crossings in Dariivka give the enemy the opportunity to transfer the equipment that the invaders are trying to cross over Nova Kakhovka and the dam of the Kakhovka HPP, reinforcing the Mykolaiv direction, and vice versa, from the Kherson direction to provide reinforcements to Beryslav.

Khlan added that the Russian troops had set up temporary crossings through the Kakhovka HPP lock and established alternative crossings near Nova Kakhovka.

"But no matter how much the occupier tries to arrange these alternative crossings, they are still under constant fire control of our Armed Forces and at the moment of throwing weapons, as usual, the enemy receives a salute from our artillery," he concluded.

