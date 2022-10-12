More than 500 people were kidnapped by occupiers in Zaporizhzhia, exit from region is almost blocked, - Starukh

The invaders hardly let people out of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region after the so-called "accession" of the region to Russia, at least 529 residents were kidnapped.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh during a briefing at the "Ukraine-Ukrinform" media center on October 12.

According to him, the occupiers almost completely blocked the departure of Ukrainians from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region after Russia signed the "document" on the accession of this region. In addition, it is known about at least 529 people in the region who were kidnapped by the Russians.

"Over the past day, about 60 people left, although earlier, last month, 1.5 thousand people left those territories (per day. - Ed.), because it is very difficult to live there: there is no gas, electricity is in question, medical assistance is limited," said Starukh.

