Canada will provide Ukraine with 500,000 units of winter uniforms and artillery shells
Canada announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than $47 million.
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced military aid for Ukraine, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.
Anand said the new package will include 500,000 units of winter uniforms, something Canada specializes in.
Also, Canada will transfer military equipment, in particular, artillery shells - worth $15.2 million, and providing satellite communications for $2 million.
