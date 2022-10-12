Putin created food crisis, Europe is working to end it - von der Leyen

By his actions, Putin not only started a direct aggression against Ukraine, but also unleashed a global food war against the whole world. The EU is currently working to complete it.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this.

"Millions of people in the Middle East and in North Africa are now facing the consequences of Putin's war against Ukrainian crops. In order to solve this crisis, we have created "corridors of solidarity" for Ukrainian exports. More than 10 million tons of Ukrainian grain, sunflower and other products were already exported through this route. Today, these corridors account for 60 percent of Ukraine's food exports, 30 percent of Ukraine's exports go to low- and middle-income countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. So, let's be blunt: Putin created the food crisis. It is Europe that is working to complete it," she emphasized.

Von der Leyen reminded that the European Union has allocated 7.7 billion euros for investments in programs for the development of agriculture and food production until 2024. This program is aimed at solving the long-term problem of food security in the most vulnerable countries and regions of Africa and Asia.

